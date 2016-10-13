Fall colors will near peak in northern Ohio this weekend

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ fall color expert says honeylocust, black walnut and some maple trees are starting to show off their colors

The agency says the time for peak fall colors will be getting near in northern Ohio this weekend.

State officials say that changing conditions will be out around the central part of Ohio in the coming week.

The state says there are number of hikes coming up this weekend to celebrate Ohio’s diverse geology, including at Hocking Hills and Grand Lake St. Marys state parks.

Those interested in checking the fall colors can go to http://fallcolor.ohiodnr.gov .