What’s Up This Weekend

Campfire Tales — Gather round the campfire with the family and make some memories at the annual “Campfire Tales” event, hosted by Erie MetroParks. The Friday night event takes place from 7 - 9 p.m. at Edison Woods MetroPark in Berlin Heights and will incorporate fun stories, jokes, laughter and new friends. The winner of the best joke will receive a prize. Drinks and snacks will be provided by attendees should bring their own chair. Space is limited to 20 spots so registration is required. Spots can be saved by visiting eriemetroparks.org.

Boo at the Bay — Another fun, family friendly Halloween event taking place this weekend is the Boo at the Bay. Stop by the Sandusky Bay Pavilion and Maritime Museum on Saturday between noon to 4 p.m. and participate in Halloween and pirate-related activities, crafts, games and much more. Boo at the Bay is only $1 to attend and open to the public.

An Evening Among the Spirits — Head over to Harlequins Community Theatre on Saturday for an insightful night of the spectacular. Hosted by Divine Awakenings, “An Evening Among the Spirits” begins at 7 p.m. and will include gallery style readings by psychic mediums who aim to help deliver messages from departed loved ones to attendees. The event will be led by mistress of ceremonies Lady Sophia, who is reputed for being a powerful and magical witch and promises to bring a few surprises of her own as well. The event hopes to provide healing and offer confirmation the soul lives on after the physical life has ended. Advanced tickets are $35 and $40 at the door. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-502-9137. Those wishing to participate are asked to come with an open mind and heart to assist in the overall success of the event.