Carrington Arts celebrates year anniversary with new exhibit

“A lot of times art nowadays is very conceptual and the public doesn’t quite understand it,” said Ashland native Risner. “Like they see stuff on the wall and it’s garbage that somebody found and painted.

“The public kind of walks away from that thinking, ‘What is this?’ But they understand a Monet painting because it’s pretty and beautiful. I feel what like my art offers is both beauty and contemplation.”

Risner said he’s inspired by American landscape painter George Inness’ quote, “The true end of art is not to imitate a fixed material condition, but to represent a living motion.” It’s the latter that the artist is exploring with his latest exhibit “Living Presence,” which will be appearing Oct. 14 through Nov. 19 at Sandusky’s Carrington Arts.

Risner is no stranger to the area. Sandusky Cultural Center Director Charles T. Mayer actually tapped Risner for his 2014 exhibit “Numbers.”

“Joshua Risner is an amazing young artist who has mastered painting techniques of artists from centuries ago and yet brings a contemporary sensibility to his work,” Mayer said.

“He draws his challenging figural subjects with the assurance and skill necessary to tell his stories. In his previous appearances at Sandusky Cultural Center his work has drawn considerable interest and acclaim as well as sales.”

The artist’s connection to the West Water Street gallery began years ago when owner Marsha Gray Carrington purchased a blurry-faced abstract drawing.

“It was kind of at the beginning of when I started becoming a little bit more abstract,” Risner said. “I didn’t know who she was and a few years later she invited me to do a group show with a couple of pieces.”

Now he’s returning with a featured exhibit for the Carrington Arts’ one-year anniversary.

“I was first introduced to Joshua’s work at the Sandusky Cultural Center,” Carrington said. “When I opened Carrington Arts, I knew that I wanted to have Risner as a featured artist at my gallery. I was ecstatic when he accepted my invitation.

“His work is reminiscent of the old masters, like Rembrandt and Vermeer, with visual references to the old, as well as those of modern times. He is an extraordinary painter and passionate about his work.”

Risner has been painting fine art for roughly a decade. However, over the years his path included plenty of twists and turns. While he worked as a sign painter right out of high school, he ended up working in graphic design and web development.

Eventually he went back to school to study traditional art. Today, he not only makes his own paint but also builds his own frames.

“I like to have as much control of the painting and the painting process as I can,” Risner said. “I just enjoy learning about the ways things have been done and then sort of trying to add something contemporary.”

“If you look at a lot of my work, people will describe it as something that’s reminiscent of old master works but then there’s a more abstract quality to it. I think that’s the most meaningful thing that can be made now.”

The opening of “Living Presence” is 6-9 p.m. Oct. 14 at Carrington Arts, 231 W. Water St., Sandusky. Visit carringtonartsgallery.com.