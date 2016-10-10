Mighty small wrestlers perform

Bodies slamming to the floor off the top ropes of the rings and trash can lids being pounded on heads were what eleven Micro Wrestlers preformed at Lock, Dock and Barrel that included a “fight” that left the ring to continue through the audience using a pool table and rails around the perimeter of the room.

The professional wrestlers follow along the same rules as the WWE with one exception, all wrestlers are less than 5 feet tall.

Included in the evening was comedian “Wendi” who stands a mere 2’10”

More information on the MWF can be found at microwrestling.com and more photos of the evening can be viewed at sanduskyregister.com.