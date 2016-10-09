Sunday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

11 a.m. — Apple Butter Weekend; Burnham Orchards, Berlin Heights

11:30 a.m. — Cleveland Browns Tailgating Cruise; Goodtime I

Noon — Private Sessions with Source through Elliot Eli Jackson; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky

Noon — Oktoberfest; DeRivera Park, Put—in—Bay

1 p.m. — Benefit for Tonya Gross; Norwalk Eagles Club

1 p.m. — Afternoon Blue Goose Bus Tour; Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, Oak Harbor

2 p.m. — “Young Frankenstein;” Fremont Community Theatre

2 p.m. — Mad Dog live; Round House Bar, Put—in—Bay

3:30 p.m. — FIrelands Musical Arts Series: Steve & Lisa Ball; Firelands Presbyterian Church, Port Clinton

6 p.m. — Jerry Zsigo live; Canoe Club Wine Bar, Marblehead

7 p.m. — Micro Wrestling Federation; Lock, Dock, and Barrel, Port Clinton

7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky

8 p.m. — An Exclusive Evening with Kathy Mattea; The Listening Room, Port Clinton

9 p.m. — Captain Sweet Shoes live; Round House Bar, Put—in—Bay

11 p.m. — Sunday Funday; The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky

