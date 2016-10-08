Saturday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

9 a.m. — All—Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton

9 a.m. — Lakeside—Marblehead Lighthouse Festival; Lakeside—Marblehead

9 a.m. — Oak Harbor Apple Festival; Downtown, Oak Harbor

9 a.m. — Second Saturdays R 4 Kids; Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Fremont

10 a.m. — Halloweread—Interactive Movie; Ida Rupp Library, Port Clinton

11 a.m. — Pumpkin Fest; Huron Boat Basin

11 a.m. — Oktoberfest; DeRivera Park, Put—in—Bay

11 a.m. — Apple Butter Weekend; Burnham Orchards, Berlin Heights

11 a.m. — Marblehead Lighthouse Tours; Marblehead Lighthouse

Noon — Mixed Services with Psychic Medium Gregory Nicholas; Divine Awakening, Sandusky

Noon — Private Sessions with Source through Elliot Eli Jackson; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky

Noon — Oktoberfest; Kelleys Island Brewery, Kelleys Island

Noon — East Harbor Halloween Campout; East Harbor State Park, Marblehead

Noon — Main Street Vermilion Arts Guild Gallery Show; Vermilion

2 p.m. — Colin Dussault live; Margaritaville, Sandusky

2 p.m. — Mad Dog live; Round House Bar, Put—in—Bay

2 p.m. — Jamison Charles live; Mojito Bay Tiki Bar, Put—in—Bay

5:30 p.m. — Calen and the Savages live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put—in—Bay

6 p.m. — Uncorked: An Evening with Matt Citriglia; The Culinary Vegetable Institute, Milan

6 p.m. — Pathway Gala Blue Carpet Event; Catawba Island Club, Port Clinton

6:30 p.m. — Witches Tea and Seance; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky

6:30 p.m. — Steve Brown live; Quarry Hill Winery, Berlin Heights

7:30 p.m. — Young Frankenstein; Fremont Community Theatre

7:30 p.m. — Elvis People; The Ritz Theatre

7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky

9 p.m. — Tricky Dick live; The Round House Bar, Put—in—Bay

9:30 p.m. — Mustang Sally live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put—in—Bay

9:30 p.m. — Pop Rocks live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Port Clinton

10 p.m. — Sunset Strip live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Put—in—Bay

10 p.m. — Master TC and the Visitors live; i5s Bar and Grill, Huron

10 p.m. — Karaoke with Ray; The Office Bar, Norwalk

10 p.m. — 3rd Annual Zombie Bar Crawl; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk

11 p.m. — Beauties and the Beasts Show; Crowbar, Sandusky

11 p.m. — Spotlight Saturday; The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky

