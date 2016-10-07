Friday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

8:15 a.m. — Yoga at the Library; Ida Rupp Library, Port Clinton

10 a.m. — Civil War Encampment; Wolcott House, Marblehead

Noon — Brown Bag Science; Old Woman Creek State Nature Preserve & NERR, Huron

Noon — East Harbor Halloween Campout; East Harbor State Park, Marblehead

Noon — Halloween Weekend Camp-Out; Ottawa County Fairgrounds, Oak Harbor

2:30 p.m. — First Person Interpreter and Theodore Roosevelt; Sandusky Library

5:30 p.m. — Calen and the Savages live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay

6:30 p.m. — Classic Trendz live; Cleats Club Seat Grille, Marblehead

6:30 p.m. — Matt Goodrich live; Quarry Hill Winery, Berlin Heights

7 p.m. — DarkenWood Haunt; Historic Old School House, Vermilion

7 p.m. — Night Sky Tours; Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, Put-in-Bay

7:30 p.m. — Free Wild; The Erie Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

7:30 p.m. — Steve Brownell live; Bell Mell Tavern, Port Clinton

7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky

7:30 p.m. — Gary Cover live; The Erie Social Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

7:30 p.m. — Young Frankenstein; Fremont Community Theatre

7:30 p.m. — Elvis People; The Ritz Theatre

8 p.m. — The Ray Fogg Show live; Reel Bar, Put-in-Bay

8 p.m. — State of Comedy; Sandusky State Theatre

8 p.m. — Seth Glier live; The Listening Room, Port Clinton

8:30 p.m. — John Salamon live; The Boathouse Bar and Grill, Put-in-Bay

9 p.m. — Tricky Dick live; The Round House Bar, Put-in-Bay

9:30 p.m. — Neon Black live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Port Clinton

9:30 p.m. — Mustang Sally live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay

9:30 p.m. — Karaoke with David Trent; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton

10 p.m. — Chris Donley live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Put-in-Bay

10 p.m. — Dance Party Karaoke Night; Rupps Place, Norwalk

