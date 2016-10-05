What’s Up This Weekend

Pumpkin Festival — Tis the season for pumpkins. Huron is celebrating autumn with their annual Pumpkin Festival this weekend at the Huron Boat Basin. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, you can bring the whole family out for a day of fun. The official Pumpkin Drop will take place at 2:30 p.m. and the Huron River Art-Craft Fest will take place simultaneously.

Young Frankenstein — Fremont Community Theatre pays tribute to the brilliant mind of Mel Brooks this weekend when they present “Young Frankenstein.” The classic story follows the heir of the famous Dr. Frankenstein after he moves into his grandfather’s castle. With the talent of the best of the best in local theater, this production will have the audience roaring with laughter. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling Fremont Community Theatre at 419-332-0695.

Flea Market at the Rock — The newest outdoor flea market returns this weekend. Flea Market at the Rock takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crystal Rock and Wahl Road and will encompasses a little something for everyone. Vendors wishing to participate can do so by reserving a table for $15 and select items can be viewed online at fleamarketattherock.com. There is no cost to attend the Flea Market at the Rock and it’s a great way to start holiday shopping early.