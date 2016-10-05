Little people perform big in Port Clinton

An unforgettable evening at Lock, Dock and Barrel.

Sunday night, the Micro Wrestling Federation invades Port Clinton to present a show of monstrous proportions.

“I’ve been a big fan of wrestling since I was young,” said Lock, Dock and Barrel manager Brian Ferrif. “I’ve always wanted to do a wrestling show and since I couldn’t bring in any W.W.E. superstars, I figured I’d bring in the next best thing.”

The Micro Wrestling Federation formed at the turn of the century with the goal of helping little people who wished to become professional wrestlers achieve their goal.

“We want to give back and raise little people awareness,” said Micro Wrestling Federation owner Jack Darrell. “Our show is the largest in the industry and unlike others, it’s not a novelty show, it’s an athletic event.”

Sunday’s night showcase will feature two one-on-one matches, two tag-team matches and a royal rumble. The matches will feature wrestlers Steve-O, 2Tall, Little Pecker, Lil Mario, The Enigma and Buzz Saw among others.

In addition to the wrestling matches, a comedian by the name of Wendi will perform her humorous set, “34 Inches of Comedy” during intermission and there will be a Q&A before the show.

“Unlike some performers who take off right after a show is over, the Micro Wrestler guys stick around and hang out with everyone,” Ferrif said.

Tickets to the Micro Wrestling Federation show are $15 online, $20 at the venue pre-sale and $25 at the venue the day of the show. A VIP package is also available for $40, which includes a meet and greet with photo opportunity in the ring and a t-shirt.

Doors to Lock, Dock and Barrel open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Attendees must be 21 and older with valid ID.

“It’s definitely going to be a fun event for everyone,” Ferrif said.