Trick-or-Treat 2016

Cedar Point - October 19, 6 - 8 p.m.
Huron - October 31, 5 - 7 p.m.
Norwalk - October 31, 6:30 - 8 p.m.
Castalia - October 30, 3 - 5 p.m.
Milan - October 31, 5 - 6 p.m.
Clyde - October 29, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Bellevue - October 29, 5 - 7 p.m.
Green Springs - October 30, 6 - 7 p.m.
Marblehead - October 29, 6 - 8 p.m.
Danbury Township - October 29, 6 - 8 p.m.
Oak Harbor - October 31, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Kelleys Island - October 31, 5 - 7 p.m.
Fremont - October 30, 4 - 6 p.m.
Port Clinton - October 29, 1 - 3 p.m. (downtown), October 31, 6 - 8 p.m. (citywide)
Wellington - October 31, 6 - 7:30 p.m.
New London - October 31, 4 - 5 p.m.
Monroeville - October 28, 6 - 8 p.m.
Tiffin - October 30, 6 - 8 p.m.
Willard - October 31, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Genoa - October 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
Elmore - October 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
Woodville - October 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
Attica - October 30, 4 - 5:30 p.m.
North Fairfield - October 25, 4 - 5 p.m.
If we missed any, let us know.