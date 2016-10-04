Trick-or-Treat 2016

Cedar Point - October 19, 6 - 8 p.m.

Huron - October 31, 5 - 7 p.m.

Norwalk - October 31, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Castalia - October 30, 3 - 5 p.m.

Milan - October 31, 5 - 6 p.m.

Clyde - October 29, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Bellevue - October 29, 5 - 7 p.m.

Green Springs - October 30, 6 - 7 p.m.

Marblehead - October 29, 6 - 8 p.m.

Danbury Township - October 29, 6 - 8 p.m.

Oak Harbor - October 31, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Kelleys Island - October 31, 5 - 7 p.m.

Fremont - October 30, 4 - 6 p.m.

Port Clinton - October 29, 1 - 3 p.m. (downtown), October 31, 6 - 8 p.m. (citywide)

Wellington - October 31, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

New London - October 31, 4 - 5 p.m.

Monroeville - October 28, 6 - 8 p.m.

Tiffin - October 30, 6 - 8 p.m.

Willard - October 31, 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Genoa - October 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Elmore - October 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Woodville - October 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Attica - October 30, 4 - 5:30 p.m.

North Fairfield - October 25, 4 - 5 p.m.

If we missed any, let us know.