Things to do in Ottawa County

WHEN: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Schedule Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W. Portage River S. Road, Elmore

COST: $40/person

MORE: 419-862-3182 or schedel-gardens.org

Art, Shop and Pub Crawl

WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Various locations Marblehead

MORE: 419-798-4471 or facebook.com/Marblehead-Merchants-Group

East Harbor Halloween Campout

WHEN: Friday-Saturday

WHERE: East Harbor State Park, 1169 N. Buck Road (off Ohio 269), Marblehead

MORE: 419-734-4424 or eastharborstatepark.org

Night Sky Tours

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Perry’s Victory & International Peace Memorial, 93 Delaware Ave., Put in Bay

COST: $20/adult; $10/child (age 10 and under); $10/senior and access pass. Boat/ferry fees also apply

MORE: Reservations required; 419-285-2184 or nps.gov/pevi

Civil War Encampment

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Wolcott House, 9999 Bayshore Road, Marblehead

COST: Free

MORE: 419-798-9339 or thekeepershouse.org

Hallowread-Interactive Movie

WHEN: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

WHERE: Ida Rupp Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton

COST: Free

MORE: 419-732-3213 or idarupp.org

Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Lakeside Chautauqua and Marblehead Peninsula

COST: Free-no gate fee for Lakeside

MORE: 419-798-4461 or themarbleheadpeninsula.com

Marblehead Lighthouse Tours

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Marblehead Lighthouse, 110 Lighthouse Drive, Marblehead

COST: $3/person

MORE: 419-734-4424 ext. 2 or parks.ohiodnr.gov/marbleheadlighthouse

Oak Harbor Apple Festival

WHEN: 9 am. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Downtown Oak Harbor

COST: Free

MORE: 419-898-0479 or oakharborohio.net

Oktoberfest - Put-in-Bay

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 12-5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: DeRivera Park, Put-in-Bay

COST: Event free; boat/ferry fees apply

MORE: 419-285-2832 or visitputinbay.com

Oktoberfest - Kelleys Island

WHEN: Friday

WHERE: Kelleys Island Brewery, 504 W. Lakeshore Drive, Kelleys Island

COST: Boat/ferry fees apply

MORE: kelleysislandbrewpub.com

Pathway Gala Blue Carpet Event

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Catawba Island Club, 4235 Beachclub Road, Port Clinton

COST: $75/person

MORE: 419-960-7261 or pathwaygala.eventbrite.com

3rd Annual PK5K

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Sunday

WHERE: Lakeside Chautauqua, 236 Walnut, Lakeside

COST: $20/pre-registration; $25/event day

MORE: 419-798-4461 or lakesideohio.com

Exclusive Evening with Kathy Mattea

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Listening Room at Out Guest Inn & Suites, 220 E. Perry St. (Ohio 163), Port Clinton

COST: $75/person plus 2 drink minimum

MORE: 419-734-7050 or thelisteningroompc.com

Forehands Musical Arts Series: “Steve & Lisa Ball”

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Road (Ohio 163), Port Clinton

COST: $15/adult, students and children free

MORE: 419-734-6211 or musicalartsportclinton.com