Sunday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

9 a.m. — Wollybear Festival; Victory Park, Vermilion

10:30 a.m. — County Harvest of Antiques and Crafts; United Methodist Church

11 a.m. — Family Scarecrow Making Weekend; Burnham Orchards, Berlin Heights

11 a.m — Harvest Happening; Osborn MetroPark,Huron

Noon. — Psychic Fair; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky

Noon — Imagine a Drug—Free Community; Fisher Titus Medical Center, Norwalk

2 p.m. —Cruisin’ live; Mon Ami Restaurant and Historic Winery, Port Clinton

3 p.m.— Hayes Lecture on the Presidency; Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Fremont

6 p.m. — Hall and Ross live; Canoe Club Wine Bar, Marblehead

7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky

10 p.m. —Calen Savidge live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Put-in-—Bay

11 p.m. — Sunday Funday; The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky

Have an event coming up? Send the information to events@sanduskyregister.com to have it included in our calendar!