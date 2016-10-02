Sunday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

9 a.m. — Wollybear Festival; Victory Park, Vermilion
10:30 a.m. — County Harvest of Antiques and Crafts; United Methodist Church
11 a.m. — Family Scarecrow Making Weekend; Burnham Orchards, Berlin Heights
11 a.m — Harvest Happening; Osborn MetroPark,Huron
Noon. — Psychic Fair; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky
Noon — Imagine a Drug—Free Community; Fisher Titus Medical Center, Norwalk
2 p.m. —Cruisin’ live; Mon Ami Restaurant and Historic Winery, Port Clinton
3 p.m.— Hayes Lecture on the Presidency; Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Fremont
6 p.m. — Hall and Ross live; Canoe Club Wine Bar, Marblehead
7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky
10 p.m. —Calen Savidge live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Put-in-—Bay
11 p.m. — Sunday Funday; The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky
