Saturday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

8 a.m. — Bras for a Cause 5K Walk/Run; Jefferson Street Pavilion, Port Clinton

9 a.m. — All—Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton

9 a.m. — County Harvest of Antiques and Crafts; United Methodist Church

9 a.m. — Tailgate Party; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk

10 a.m. — Fall Fest; D&D Smith Winery, Norwalk

10 a.m. — Nature Tots; Ottawa County National Wildlife Refuge, Oak Harbor

10 a.m. — Unconventional Apology Art Project Exhibit; Sandusky Mall

11 a.m. — Family Scarecrow Making Weekend; Burnham Orchards, Berlin Heights

11 a.m — Harvest Happening; Osborn MetroPark,Huron

11 a.m. — Island Wine Festival; Put—in—Bay Winery at Doller Estate,

Noon — Music Fusion Fest; Huron County Fairgrounds, Norwalk

Noon — Freaks of Nature Music Fusion Cruise—In; Huron County Fairgrounds, Norwalk

2 p.m. — Kelly Wright live; Margaritaville, Sandusky

2 p.m. — Bluff Canucks live; Round House Bar, Put—in—Bay

2 p.m. — Jamison Charles live; Mojito Bay Tiki Bar, Put—in—Bay

2:30 p.m. — Family Movie: Goosebumps; Sandusky Library

5 p.m. — Kopptoberfest; Catawba Island Brewing Company

6:30 p.m. — 732 Electric live; Quarry Hill Winery, Berlin Heights

7 p.m. Miss Kitty and the Litter live; Rosie’s Bar and Grille, Port Clinton

7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky

7:30 p.m. — Jerry Zsigo live; The Erie Social Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

8 p.m. — “The Odd Couple”; Genoa Civic Theatre

8 p.m. — The Ray Fogg Show live; Reel Bar, Put—in—Bay

8 p.m. — Jamison Charles live; Mojito Bay Tiki Bar, Put—in—Bay

8:30 p.m. — Artifex live; Mon Ami Restaurant and Historic Winery, Port Clinton

9 p.m. — Night of the Dead 5K Obstacle/Mud Run; Ottawa County Fairgrounds, Oak Harbor

9:30 p.m. — Red Hotts live; Round House Bar, Put—in—Bay

9:30 p.m. — Pop Fiction live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Port Clinton

10 p.m. — 4th Day Echo live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Put—in—Bay

10 p.m. — Karaoke with Ray; The Office Bar, Norwalk

11 p.m. — Spotlight Saturday; The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky

