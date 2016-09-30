Friday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

8:15 a.m. — Yoga at the Library; Ida Rupp Library, Port Clinton

11 a.m.— Oktoberfest; Bierkeller Pub, Bellevue

Noon — Music Fusion Fest; Huron County Fairgrounds, Norwalk

Noon — East Harbor Halloween Campout; East Harbor State Park, Marblehead

Noon — Fall Ball Customer Appreciation Party; Island Club Rentals, Put-in-Bay

Noon — Halloween Weekend Camp—Out; Ottawa county Fairgrounds, Oak Harbor

5 p.m. — Erie Shores Cruisers; Bassett’s Market, Port Clinton

5:30 p.m. — Venyx live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay

6:30 p.m. — Chapter 3 live; Quarry Hill Winery, Berlin Heights

7 p.m. Paul Unplugged live; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena

7 p.m. — Lance and Jerry Show live; Bell Mell Tavern, Port Clinton

7 p.m. — Half Naked Monkeys live; Catawba Inn, Port Clinton

7 p.m. — JK All Day live; Rosie’s Bar and Grill, Port Clinton

7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky

7:30 p.m. — The B—Sides live; The Erie Social Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

8 p.m. — “The Odd Couple”; Genoa Civic Theatre

8:30 p.m. — Cruisin’ live; Mon Ami Restaurant and Historic Winery, Port Clinton

9 p.m. — Red Hots live; Round House Bar, Put-in-Bay

9:30 p.m. — Sunset Strip live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Port Clinton

9:30 p.m. — 1 Night Band live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay

9:30 p.m. — Karaoke with David Trent; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton

9:30 p.m. — Bob Gatewood live; Reel Bar, Put-in-Bay

10 p.m. — 4th Day Echo live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Put-in-Bay

10 p.m. — Dance Party Karaoke Night; Rupps Place, Norwalk

