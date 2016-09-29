Thursday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

4 p.m. — Craft Series Cigars & Craft Beer Pairing; North Coast Cigar, Port Clinton
5:15 p.m. — All—Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton
6 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead
6 p.m. — Euchre Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead
6 p.m. — Drips and Dribbles; The Milan Wine Post
6:30 p.m. — A Petite Bordeaux Wine Dinner; Chez Francois/Touche Wine Bar, Vermilion
7 p.m. — Trivia League with DJ EJ; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton
7 p.m. — Kaptain Kurt; Catawba Inn, Port Clinton
7 p.m. — Ladies Pamper and Paint; Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, Elmore
9 p.m. — Ladies Night; Crowbar, Sandusky
9 p.m. — Ladies Night with Mic—O; Sound Bar, Sandusky
10 p.m. — Ladies Night with DJ Hurrikane; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk
10 p.m. — Trivia Night The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky
