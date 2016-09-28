Music Fusion Fest returns bigger than ever before

“Back in 2008, it was more of just a birthday thing. We had one band, one keg. We had maybe 40 people but we jammed out,” said Randy Grosswiler. “The next year, we had a couple more bands and a few more people.”

Although he took a step back room his annual soiree last year, Grosswiler, better known as DJ Raaaaaaaandy, winner of “Best Live DJ” for Funcoast.com’s Reader Choice Award 2016, decided to bring it back, bigger and better than ever.

The Music Fusion Fest takes place Friday and Saturday at Huron County Fairgrounds in Norwalk. Attendees can expect not only entertainment, but a celebration of community.

“Each year, we’ve grown and now it’s become this monster thing,” Grosswiler said. “It’s a pain to plan but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

This year’s entertainment includes 25 live music acts encompassing a variety of genres.

Friday’s line-up will feature Jason Werner, Alister, Doug tha Thug, Hamburger Gravy and the Mashed Potatoes, TeeLow, Car2n Hooligans, The Sunday Post, Heartsick, Hero in a Helicopter, Forrider, Shawn Pery and the Hazzard County Rebellion and CC Marley.

Saturday’s line-up includes Jessie and Chris, Master TC and the Visitors, Last Rite, Awaiting Fate, Colour Rise, Life Before Us, Ancient Elephant, Forgotten Cities, Randy Grosswiler Acoustic, Vatican, A Flow and Busted Remedy.

In addition to live music, Anadono, a traveling performance group, will be wandering around with displays of fire art for all to enjoy.

New to the Music Fusion Fest this year is the Music Fusion Cruise-In, hosted by the Ohio Chapter of the Freaks of Nature.

Founded in 1996, the Freaks of Nature are an inclusive mini-truck club that put extreme emphasis on family and loyalty. With chapters across the globe, the club prides themselves in not only the show quality of their vehicles, but their ability to carouse.

“When I started traveling out of state a lot to truck shows, I realized none of them had much for music entertainment outside of DJs playing music here and there,” explained president of the Ohio chapter of Freaks of Nature, Joey Jenkins. “The members of our chapter thought ot would be awesome to hold a concert and car show. It’s been done before but not on a large scale in our area.”

Jenkins and Grosswiler combined creative forces, and with the efforts of the Freaks of Nature club members and countless volunteers, organized the Music Fusion Cruise-In, which will take place Saturday at the Music Fusion Fest.

Anyone wishing to showcase their vehicle can register beginning at 11 a.m. Throughout the day, festival attendees can wander through the display of vehicles, and official Music Fusion models will also available for meet and greet, and photo shoot opportunities as well.

A panel of Freaks of Nature members will judge participating vehicles and at 4 p.m., roughly two dozen awards will given to winners of categories such as “Best of Show,” “Best Paint,” “Best Interior,” and more.

Along with music and the car show, attendees can enjoy the weekend camping while checking out area food and merchandise vendors. With the conclusion of Saturday’s live entertainment, there will also be a foam party.

Those of legal age can bring their own alcoholic beverages with them, provided they have a valid ID. No glass containers will be admitted.

“There’s a little bit of everything for everyone,” Grosswiler said. “You can come out anytime from Friday at 12 p.m. on and set up camp.”

A camping area will be set up in the grass of the in-field of the track. Cost to attend the Music Fusion Fest is a flat rate of $15, which includes camping, entry fee to the car show as a spectator or entrant.

A portion of the proceeds from both the Music Fusion Fest and the Music Fusion Cruise-In will benefit two area charity organizations, the Bikers Against Abused and Neglected Children Fund and Crystal Tower Women and Children’s Shelter.

“We wanted to make it easy and affordable for everyone,” Grosswiler said. “There’s so much going on. There’s local tents of businesses, local bands playing, local food vendors and you should come out and support the local scene. It’s happy, it’s fun and everyone who comes out will have a good time.”

Watch the video interview with Grosswiler and Jenkins below.