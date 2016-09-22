Thursday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

10 a.m. - Cemetery Walk: Titans of Transportation; Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky

3 pm. - Book Conversation: “History of Ottawa County- The First 175 Years”; Erie Island Branch Library, Put-in-Bay

5 p.m. - Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council 4th Thursday Art Walk; Downtown, Port Clinton

5:15 p.m. - All-Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton

6 p.m. - Cookbook Club for Kids; Ida Rupp Public Library, Port Clinton

6 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

6 p.m. - Euchre Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

6 p.m. -Paintings with Donna: Waterlily Wine Glasses; Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, Elmore

6:30 p.m. - Lake Erie Pat Dailey Concert; Hotel Breakers, Sandusky

7 p.m. - Local Songwriter’s Night; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton

7 p.m. - Open Mic Night; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena

7 p.m. - The Dave & Glenn Duo; Catawba Inn, Port Clinton

9 p.m. - Open Stage Night; Crowbar, Sandusky

9 p.m. - Ladies Night with Mic-O; Sound Bar, Sandusky

9:30 p.m. - Mustang Sally live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay

10 p.m. - Trivia Night The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky

