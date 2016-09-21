Mon Ami Winery to host inaugural fundraiser event

“The event was the brainchild of Chris Galvin of United Way in Ottawa County. We both have the same mission and both counties have a lot of the same issues,” said executive director of the United Way of Erie County, John Lippus. “It made sense to optimize our reach and fundraiser opportunity by doing the event together.”

The Great Grape Stomp fundraiser takes place Sunday at Mon Ami Winery in Port Clinton and aims to provide a day of fun for all while raising money for a good cause.

Registration is at noon with entertainment in the form of live music starting at 1 p.m. Simultaneously, round one of the stomp competition will begin.

Teams of up to four people, each with their own barrel of grapes, will attempt to stamp out as much juice possible within each round. At the end of the allotted time, the volume of grape juice will be measured and tallied. The team with the most amount of juice at the end of all the rounds will be declared the victor.

The winning team will receive eight Jet Express Tickets to the excussion of their choice in the 2017 season, four Jet Express parking passes, four Jet Express t-shirts and one bottle of wine, team member.

Along with the competition, the Great Grape Stomp will feature a pig-roast dinner, 50/50s, music throughout the day and a live and silent auction.

Auction items range from locally donated prizes to authentic signed memorabilia from movies, music and athletes to vacation destination packages from around the world

All proceeds from registration fees, tickets and auction items will be totaled up and split equally between the United Way of Erie County and the United Way of Ottawa County.

Registration for the Grape Stomp is $200 per team. An entry form can be found online at greatgrapestomp.com.

Additionally, anyone who would like to volunteer during the event can do so by contacting either county’s United Way office.

“You don’t have to participate in the Grape Stomp to come out,” stated Lippus. “You can buy a ticket to the pig roast, enjoy the music and bid on some auction items. This event is for everyone.”