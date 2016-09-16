Friday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

8:15 a.m. - Yoga at the Library; Ida Rupp Library, Port Clinton

9 a.m. - 38th Annual Tiffin-Seneca County Heritage Festival; Hedges-Boyer Park, Tiffin

10 a.m. - 9th Annual In-Water Boat Show; Vass Haven Marina, Marblehead

2 p.m. - Jamison live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay

2 p.m. - Mixed Services with Psychic Medium Gregory Nicholas; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky

2 p.m. - Mad Dog live; Round House Bar, Put-in-Bay

5 p.m. - Erie Shores Cruisers; Bassett’s Market, Port Clinton

5:30 p.m. - Brother Believe Me live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay

6 p.m. - Drips and Dribbles Painting Class; Osborn MetroPark Frost Center, Huron

6:30 p.m. - Fireside Ohio live; Quarry Hill Winery, Berlin Heights

6:30 p.m. - Yoga Nights; Dregenfly Art, Sandusky

7 p.m. Kevin VanSickle live; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena

7 p.m. - Kicking Back Band live; Bell Mell Tavern, Port Clinton

7 p.m. - Movies at the Library: Captain America, Civil War; Ida Rupp Library, Port Clinton

7 p.m. - Tim Blake and Michelle; Catawba Inn, Port Clinton

8 p.m. - Fireside Gallery Readings; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky

7 p.m. -The Michelle Romary Trio live; Rosie’s Bar and Grill, Port Clinton

7:30 p.m. - James and the Giant Peach; McBride Auditorium, Huron

7:30 p.m. - Friday Night Party Cruise; Goodtime 1, Sandusky

8 p.m. - Full Moon Kayak Paddle; East Sandusky Bay MetroPark, Sandusky

8 p.m. - Jazz at 8: “Jazz is Concise” A Night with Mark Gridley; Sandusky State Theatre

8 p.m. - West Side Steve Simmons live; The Keys, Put-in-Bay

9 p.m. - Benderz live; Round House Bar, Put-in-Bay

9:30 p.m. - Karaoke with David Trent; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton

9:30 p.m. -OK Maybel live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Port Clinton

9:30 p.m. - Mustang Sally live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay

10 p.m. - The Blind live; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk

10 p.m. - Old Skool live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Put-in-Bay

10 p.m. - Dance Party Karaoke Night; Rupps Place, Norwalk

10 p.m. - DJ Daddy live; Bar 145, Norwalk

Have an event coming up? Send the information to events@sanduskyregister.com to have it included in our calendar!