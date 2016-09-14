What’s Up This Weekend

James and the Giant Peach — The imaginative mind of Roald Dahl comes to life on stage this weekend when Caryl Crane Youth Theatre performs “James and the Giant Peach.” The story follows the classic tale with a few surprising twists and enchanting music. The youthful cast is sure to entertain a crowd of all ages at McBride Auditorium in Huron at 7 p.m. Thursday. Showings will also take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. TIckets range from $6 to $14 per person and can be bought in advance by calling 419-626-1950 or at the door.

Drips and Dribbles Painting Class — Raise your glass and perhaps paint it too at the latest installment of Drips and Dribble. Attendees are invited to bring their favorite bottle of wine and a glass to sip on while Coop Creations LLC instructs them on how to make their own artistic masterpiece. The $32.03 registration fee covers the cost of all the supplies. Space is limited to 30 people and spots fill up fast so those wishing to participate are encouraged to call as soon as possible to reserve their spot at at 440.653.0178 or recycledcoopcreations@gmail.com. The two-hour Drips and Dribbles Painting Class will be at 6 p.m. Friday in the Frost Center of Osborn MetroPark.

German Festival —- Catawba Island Brewing Company invites you to join in all their fun of German Fest at 5 p.m. Saturday. In addition to a full bear board of German beers being served by the staff, who will all be dressed in lederhosen and dirndls, an entire array of culturally appropriate food will be provided by Bierkeller Pub in Bellevue. The menu includes sauerkraut balls, beer brats with sauerkraut, Bavarian pretzels with cheese sauce, currywurst with curry ketchup, Wiener schnitzel with German potato salad and sauerkraut, potato pancakes with applesauce, apple strudel with vanilla sauce. Attendees can also try their hand at the Bourbon Barrel rolling contest, along with enjoying the sounds of talented accordion artist Randy Krajewski and the sights of traditional German dancers. This Oktoberfest-kick off event should not be missed.