Generations come together for laughter and love.

"The Muppet Movie" follows the story of Kermit the Frog after he takes off to Hollywood to pursue a big career in show business. Along the way, he meets up with other Muppet characters, Fozzie Bear, the Great Gonzo and Miss Piggy, who all hope to become stars as well.

The iconic film garnered two Academy Award nominations for its musical score, and it earned a place in the hearts of children across the world for generations to come.

Now, people of all ages can experience a one-of-a-kind, interactive movie event with the “Sing along with the Muppet Movie” Sunday at Sandusky State Theatre.

Created by Henson’s daughter, Heather Henson, the singalong event allows the audience to experience the Muppets like never before.

“I think Heather really wanted to share her father’s legacy in an innocent way. The singalong event is kind of a journey through Jim Henson’s dream,” said Sunny Raskin, co-host of the event.

To enhance the interactive experience, goodie bags filled with items such as streamers, kites, confetti pops and bubbles are given to attendees to be used at different times during the movie.

Kids and adults alike are encouraged to sing and clap along to the memorable songs and even dance in the aisle of the theater.

“It gives kids a chance to have fun and not follow normal movie rules,” Raskin said. “It’s not some live-Broadway version of the Muppets. It’s more so a way to let the audience be a part of the movie.”

Admission to the movie is free with the purchase of a goodie bag. The bags are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger.

Tickets can be ordered and printed online at sanduskystate.com, in person at the Box Office or via phone at 419-626-1950 or 877-626-1950 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This show is not just for children, it’s for adults, too. We want adults to let go and act like children and have fun,” Raskin said. “It’s so fun to see generations come together and share this wonderful show.”