The adventure continues

SANDUSKY — Coming off a contentious election season where hate and divisiveness are ubiquitous, Michelle Pletcher decided to make her annual birthday affair, “Chelle in Wonderland” centered around positivity and togetherness.

For her 24th birthday soiree, the local music promoter is upping the ante by moving the Nov. 19 party to the Sandusky State Theatre.

“I’m excited about the expansions that have been made to the show as a whole. It’s not just a showcase of music this year, it’s a full-on music and arts celebration of all things good in the community. It’s kind of my way of giving back, because I just feel that putting good energy back into the world will make it a better place.”

Presented by A-Z Entertainment LLC and the Sandusky Register, and sponsored in part by The Hookah Connection, POP, 95.3 WLKR, Stay Tuff and Mona Pizza Gourmet, Chelle in Wonderland also features raffles and prizes, a photo booth, live painting, activities for kids, a cash bar, a pizza bar and a hookah bar (weather permitting).

This year there’s also a charity component that’s very close to Pletcher’s heart. Proceeds raised from Chelle in Wonderland will benefit the Crystal Tower Women's & Children's Shelter.

“When I decided to make it bigger, I also want it to mean something,” Pletcher said. “Crystal Tower Women's & Children's Shelter is a newer charity organization in town and it’s such a good one. The shelter is a six-month transitional facility for women who are facing hardship, homelessness and restoring their lives after leaving abusive relationships.

“I’ve been there. I’m a person who would have benefited from Crystal Tower in my past. I want to help this organization because I think it’s going to help this community.”

Another new aspect to Chelle in Wonderland includes a winter wonderland feel with art, craft and business vendors providing shoppers an opportunity to cross off as many names as they want from their Christmas present list.

“This is a chance to shop and support local businesses and the local economy,” Pletcher said. “I think there’s a lot of value to be had at the local level of anything, whether it be music, art or businesses.”

Looking ahead, Pletcher said she had grandiose plans to grow Chelle in Wonderland into an annual destination event.

“I’d like to make it a multi-day festival, I want to have more than just five hours to showcase all the good my community has to offer, because there is so much more to show off,” Pletcher said. “I want to see this event become bigger and better each year and to be something that people drive from hundreds of miles around to come to. I just always want to put that positivity back in the area and I think that’s something everybody could get on board with, or at least they should.”

WHAT: Chelle in Wonderland

WHEN: 5 p.m. Nov 19

WHERE: Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave., Sandusky

TICKETS: $10

INFO: www.facebook.com/events/1783491201906078