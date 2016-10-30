Perfect Reject Stories of Sandusky

But there is no such thing as a perfect world. There is no such thing as a perfect person.

Every person has, at one point, felt flawed, rejected or strange. Many have faced difficulties along life’s journey that seemed impossible to overcome yet, somehow, they managed to prosper.

One Los Angeles artist is on a mission to showcase those differences and struggles in order to inspire unity and celebrate diversity and strength.

Tattered, torn and loved: Perfect Rejects

In 2011, Nina R. Salerno found a bag of stuffed animals in the street and decided, on a whim, to bring them back to her studio. As she worked with them artistically, she began wondering how they might be feeling.

“I started manipulating them, playing with them, and I noticed they became really vulnerable,” Salerno explained. “I loved that aspect; it fascinated me. When the vulnerability came to life, that’s when Perfect Reject was born.”

From there, Salerno began sewing stuffed animals she deemed “Perfect Rejects,” which were tattered or damaged in appearance, and selling them at flea market-like art events. It was at these events she realized how powerful her creations were.

“People would come up to me, pick one up and start telling me these personal stories and start crying. I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ but be speechless.”

Be the X-tra in Ordinary: Perfect Reject Stories

The popularity of the Perfect Rejects increased, and soon boutiques, galleries and even the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles wanted to feature them. While humble, Salerno still envisioned more for her art.

“I really enjoyed that interaction people had with the stuffed animals, where these personal stories came out,” Salerno said. “So I decided to give life to them by collecting people’s stories.”

Salerno began taking out her prized Perfect Reject teddy named Wilson, after famous Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson, and approaching strangers with the hope they would share a personal story of overcoming adversity.

If they agreed, Salerno photographed them with Wilson, transcribed the recorded story and reshared their words and picture online.

“It’s basically celebrating being different, being an outsider,” Salerno said. “I find what I’m doing to be very important in 2016 because of all the intolerant and hateful rhetoric that is prevalant, especially in politics.”

The positive reception of Perfect Reject Stories was instantaneous. As the project grew, so did Salerno’s aspirations. In addition to publishing online, she hopes to publish the stories in a multi-book series, each focusing on a different region, group of people or theme.

Across the country: Perfect Reject Stories of Sandusky

In less than a year, Salerno has collected upward of 400 stories, the most recent of which were from Sandusky.

“I came to Sandusky to visit my good friend Marsha Carrington, and it gave me the opportunity to approach people here,” Salerno said. “This was my first baby step to going to other cities in the United States.”

While in town, Salerno collected close to a dozen stories to feature in a segment called “Perfect Reject Stories of Sandusky.”

Among those who shared stories were Alysia Gilliam, president and founder of Crystal Tower Women and Children’s Shelter; Brick Gallery Co-Owner and artist Amy Kahler Heflinger; and Richie Webber, who founded the nonprofit Fight for Recovery after breaking free from addiction.

“I met fabulous, wonderful people in Sandusky. When people get what I’m doing and get excited and just say ‘Yes! Finally, someone I can tell my story to,’ that’s so empowering,” Salerno said. “I liked meeting the people who weren’t obvious outsiders, too. I found them be little gems.”

Perfect Reject Stories of Sandusky debuts online Monday. Prints will be available to purchase at Carrington Arts, located on Water Street.

Worldwide with Wilson: The Future of Perfect Reject Stories

Looking ahead, Salerno is working on the next steps of expanding Perfect Reject Stories.

Currently, she is searching for a publisher for the book series, researching potential producers and exploring options for television and/or movie platforms, as she hopes to bring her vision to life through film.

As things progress, Salerno also hopes to continue traveling to different cities across the country and possibly across the world. She also hopes to connect with various nonprofits and charitable organizations in order to give back and create specific story series.

“Every day a new story goes up, so there’s a lot of work to it,” Salerno said. “I don’t make any money doing this. I do some designs, some social media stuff, I teach here and there, but I focus a good portion of my time on this project.”

Despite the financial challenge of supporting what she hopes to turn into a global movement, Salerno remains optimistic about her dream.

“My goal is to build a community. I want to be positive and uplifting, that’s what my brand is about,” Salerno said. “When you want to feel good because you’re feeling down, you can come to these stories and they will lift you up. I think that’s really powerful in today’s world.”

Perfect Reject Stories can be found online at perfectreject.com. The project is also available to follow on almost every social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Tumblr, Google Plus and Pinterest.

Those wishing to support project can also do so by purchasing Perfect Reject art online or donating to Perfect Reject Stories at gofundme.com/PerfectRejectUSA.

