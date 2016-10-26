Man says tree stunt that blocked traffic was performance art

Asher Woodworth tells the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2eIWl74 ) his embodiment of a tree inching across a busy downtown Portland intersection was designed to reflect a contrast in the “energies of economy and efficiency and the energies of slowness and magic.”

The 30-year-old apparently moved too slowly across the street on Monday. He was arrested for obstructing traffic when he failed to heed a warning by police officers. He was released on $60 bail.

Friend Hamilton Poe knew Woodworth at Bennington College in Vermont and says Woodworth can sometimes “get into trouble in funny ways but never in malicious ways.”