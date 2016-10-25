Delve into the minds of death row

But it was Stephen King who famously wrote, “Monsters are real. Ghosts are too. They live inside of us, and sometimes, they win.”

Beginning this week, various works of art crafted by the minds of these real-life monsters will be on display during the “Killer Art” exhibit at Dregenfly Art LLC in Sandusky.

The concept for the exhibit was created dually by Dr. Bill Kimberlin and Dregenfly Art owner and artist, Danielle Lopez.

Kimberlin, a clinical psychologist and professor at Lorain County Community College, is the author “Watch Me Die,” a book that takes readers on a journey inside the lives of those on death row in Ohio.

Through his research on the controversial topic of capital punishment, he met with some of Ohio’s worst killers, some until their execution, many of which he witnessed firsthand.

“I became respected by these inmates on death row, to the point that some asked me to watch them die,” Kimberlin explained.

As his research and reputation expanded across the country, inmates began sending him various forms of art. Until recently, however, Kimberlin hadn’t done much with his ever-growing collection, mostly owing to the fact that he did not want to profit from nor glorify the killers or their crimes.

“Bill came to me and we started discussing how to collaborate,” said Lopez on how the pair formed the concept for the Killer Art exhibit. “He already had a few ideas but what we really wanted to do was to raise money for the victims of death row however, you can’t really do that.”

Instead of raising money for the victims, Lopez and Kimberlin decided to make proceeds from the exhibit benefit victims of domestic violence and abuse by donating funds raised to Crystal Tower Women and Children’s Shelter.

“Killer Art” will have two opening receptions, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. Saturday. There is a $5 admission fee.

The art will be on display in two rooms designed to fit the theme. One room in the gallery has be transformed to give the illusion of being inside of a prison cell, while the other is reminiscent of a 1970s style home.

“We know that people are intrigued by artwork and writings and want to study the mind of serial killers,” Lopez explained. “But we also wanted to put a little more of an interactive way to display the artwork.”

In addition to viewing the pieces on display, reception-goers can meet with Kimberlin, who will have copies “Watch Me Die” available for purchase, ask questions and engage in discussion with others about the inmates on death row, their crimes, capital punishment and the psychology of the individuals responsible for producing the art.

“People in the field of psychology can look at this artwork and interpret or analyze the individual. A lot of it is very dark and morbid or spiritual in nature,” Kimberlin said. “I think it’s important for people to see what goes on on death row.”

Attendees of the first reception will also be able to meet and greet with local artist Robin H.M., who designed the flier for the event.

“What I did was try to capture the look of a breaking point,” H.M. said. “My interpretation is that anyone can snap and end up on death row.”

H.M., who is also an award-winning, record-breaking tattoo artist at 546 Tattoo Studio, has never sold prints of her photography, but will be doing so Wednesday, with all proceeds benefiting Dregenfly Art.

The Killer Art exhibit will be on display at Dregenfly Art until Nov. 27.

“To give back to the community is one of the main goals of my art studio,” Lopez said. “Domestic violence is something that affects a lot of families. Raising awareness about domestic violence is something that is really important to me and this exhibit is a great way to do that.”

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Killer Art charity exhibit

WHEN: 5 p.m., Wednesday, 6 p.m., Saturday.

WHERE: Dregenfly Art LLC, 150 Columbus Ave, Sandusky.

COST: $5