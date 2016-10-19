Sandusky tattoo parlor begins anew

Among the many tattoo parlors is Pain and Pleasure Tattoo Studio, which first opened its doors in 1992, making it the area’s oldest operating shop.

Pain and Pleasure, 6015 Milan Road, is a full service tattoo and body piercing parlor that strives to put passion over profit and quality over everything.

With a staff of five highly skilled artists, and one up and coming apprentice, Pain and Pleasure is able to make each of their customer’s ink dreams a reality. The staff includes:

Rob Ballman, who excels at crisp lines, mandala designs, fine details and lettering. Ballman takes care of all the shop’s piercing needs.

Justin Phillips who prides himself on his ability to lay bold, intense color in neo-traditional and new-school styled tattoos with a light hand.

Robbie Reeves, who is highly skilled at portraits, realism and neo-traditional masterpieces.

Chris “Church” Churchhill, whose talents transcend in black and grey pieces.

Kyle Armstrong, the residential apprentice, who provides quintessential customer service while learning the tools of the trade.

“The best thing to do if you want something is stop in for a consultation and set up an appointment, that way we can get all our references together for your idea,” said Ballman. “But walk-ins are always still welcome. We just want to ensure that every client is tattooed or pierced in the cleanest, most sterile environment.”

On Saturday, Pain and Pleasure invites the public to help celebrate their next step in their successful journey at the Grand Reopening Celebration, beginning at noon.

Despite having not ceased operations in more than 20 years, Pain and Pleasure is now under the ownership of Rob Ballman.

“Tony Corte was ready to retire and he knew that Rob was able to step-up,” Phillips said. “Rob’s the one that stuck with him the longest, almost a decade, and I think Tony trusted him to carry on the name.”

Since Ballman took ownership of the shop on Sept. 1, the crew has been hard at work remodeling and making cosmetic changes to the interior of the building.

Such changes include incorporating a specific room for the employees to draw upcoming projects, adding brightly colored paint and rearranging the lobby to make to make for a more inviting and art-inspired environment.

In addition to checking out the physical changes to the shop, patrons are invited to take part in the festivities and deals going on throughout the Grand Reopening Celebration.

“It’s a welcome environment for anyone who may be intimidated by the whole stigma of tattoo shops,” Phillips said.

From noon to 10 p.m., Pain and Pleasure will offer $13 basic piercings and select tattoos will start as low as $31. A variety of merchandise, prizes, gift certificates and more will be raffled off every hour and at 7 p.m., there will be a 50/50 drawing.

DJ EJ will be spinning hot tunes and taking requests to keep the party bumping, free food and refreshments will be available, as will games and meet and greets with all the artists.

“I encourage everyone to come in and check out the shop. See how we’ve changed,” Ballman said.

