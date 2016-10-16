Sunday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

10 a.m. — Oak Ridge Festival; Attica
11:30 a.m. — Cleveland Browns Tailgating Cruise; Goodtime I
Noon — Akashic Record Healings, Astrology and Tarot Readings; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky
Noon — Main Street Vermilion Arts Guild Gallery Show; Vermilion
2 p.m. — Classic Trendz live; Mon Ami Winery, Port Clinton
6 p.m. — Steve Jad live; Canoe Club Wine Bar, Marblehead
6 p.m. — Life Tree Cafe; Trinity United Methodist Church, Port Clinton
7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky
8 p.m. — Full Moon Kayak Paddle; The Coupling MetroPark, Milan
11 p.m. — Sunday Funday with DJ Hondo; The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky
