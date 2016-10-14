Art on the go

About 40 pieces constitute what’s called the Traveling Art Gallery, which recently debuted inside Family Health Services of Erie County, near Sandusky High School.

Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities clients and supporters donated collages, paintings, masks, sketches and other artwork for the display. The board often incorporates art to showcase their clients’ skills.

Other area organizations, such as Ability Works, partnered in this latest artistic endeavor.

“We did this to raise awareness in our community,” said Jaclene Pisano, the board’s community engagement specialist. “We’re showing off ability and not disability. The more visible and active the board is and the people we serve in our community, the more support and acceptance we will receive.”

Pisano then explained the Traveling Art Gallery’s other purpose.

“We want to get local businesses and organizations on board so we can rotate the art gallery to different locations on a quarterly basis,” she said.

Family Health Services, which collaborates with the board on other activities, gladly volunteered to serve as the gallery’s first host.

“This is such an awesome idea,” said Catherine Rhoad, the health organization’s outreach and enrollment coordinator. “It spices up the area. These awesome artists are in our community and have talents that are untapped. It’s all about exposing them.”

Pisano issued a call to anyone else interested in bringing the Traveling Art Gallery to a business, organization or public space.

“We just really want to create awareness,” Pisano said.

Want to go?

What: Open studio night in which people can create artwork and submit it for the Traveling Art Gallery

Where: Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities offices, 4405 Galloway Road, Sandusky

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26

More: To find out more about the Traveling Art Gallery, or to host it, contact Jaclene Pisano at jpisano@eriecbdd.org or 419-626-0208.

