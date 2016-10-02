Sunday comics return

The Register’s new Sunday comics section debuts today with some new friends as we say good-bye to some old favorites.

“It’s always difficult when there’s a change,” Register managing editor Matt Westerhold said. “Readers can be fiercely loyal to the characters in strips.”

But changes in the Register’s lineup became necessary this year as the relationships with the syndicates that provide comics to newspapers changed.

“There were a variety of reasons, but freshening up the page was one driving force,” Westerhold said.

“Pearls Before Swine,” a comic that puts a egotistical rat who thinks he knows it all and a slow-witted pig who doesn’t know any better center stage. Together with their friends they offer a caustic commentary on humanity’s quest for the unattainable.

The strip has reached an acclaim in recent years and now runs in more than 600 newspapers.

“Frazz” is a 30-something high school janitor and Renaissance man, role model, teacher, buddy, kid, grown-up and the only real authority figure at Bryson Elementary School.

The character explains it this way.

“I can’t imagine leaving Bryson. I love the kids, I love their energy. And there’s just not a lot of opportunity for eraser fights in the private sector.”

“Luann,” a strip about the trials of becoming a young adult, is another new entry in the Register’s daily and Sunday comics lineup.

It’s a strip known for its rich characters and intriguing “what will happen next storylines” that consistently ranks among the Top 5 in national reader surveys.

“Lola” is a strip about an independent woman in her late 70s who moves in with her son after she is widowed.

Her unique view of life is matched only by her fierce independence, wicked sense of humor and blunt, but often heart-warming honesty.

The lineup retains the “Non Sequiter,” ”Blondie” and “Dilbert” strips.