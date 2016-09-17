Saturday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

Saturday, September 17

9 a.m. - 17th Annual Photo Contest Display; Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, Oak Harbor

10 a.m. - St. John Fall Festival; St. John Lutheran Church, Port Clinton

10 a.m. - History Roundtable with Mike Gilber “Early Physicians: Two Centuries of Healing”; Hayes Presidential Library and Museum

10:30 a.m. - Yoga in the Gardens; Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, Elmore

11 a.m. - 1st Annual Reel Tailgate Party; Reel Bar, Put-in-Bay

12 p.m. - Jubliee-Go Music and Arts Festival; Indian Trail Campground, New London

12 p.m. - Annual Put-in-Bay Volunteer Fire Department Island-Style Clambake, Put-in-Bay Fire Station

12 p.m. - Main Street Vermilion Arts Guild Gallery Show, Downtown, Vermilion

2 p.m. - Flyin’ Jays live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay

2 p.m. - James and the Giant Peach; McBride Auditorium, Huron

2 p.m. - Swamp Boogie Band live; Margaritaville, Sandusky

2 p.m. - Pat Shepard live; Frosty’s Bar, Put-in-Bay

2 p.m. - Mad Dog live; Round House Bar, Put-in-Bay

2 p.m. - West Side Steve Simmons; The Keys, Put-in-Bay

2 p.m. - Wine Fest and Art Fair; Kelleys Island Wine Company

3 p.m. - Book Conversations: “History of Ottawa County- The First 175 Years”’; Fountain Inn-Chautauqua Hall, Lakeside

3 p.m. - Wildflower Walk; Old Woman Creek State Nature Preserve & NEER, Huron

5 p.m. - German Festival; Catawba Island Brewing Company, Port Clinton

5 p.m. - The Price it Right; Calvary Temple Church, Sandusky

5:30 p.m. - Brother Believe Me live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay

6 p.m. - Family Frenzy; Community Market Hall, Oak Harbor

6:30 - Ballroom Dance; Milan Township Hall

6:30 p.m. - Paul Franks live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay

6:30 p.m. - Franki and the Beans live; Quarry Hill Winery, Berlin Heights

7 p.m. - Gabriel and Grove live; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena

7 p.m. - Athens Wheeler live; Catawba Island Brewing Company, Port Clinton

8 p.m. - The Ray Fogg Show live; Reel Bar, Put-in-Bay

8 p.m.- Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek live; The Listening Room, Port Clinton

9 p.m. - Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day; McCarthy’s Irish Pub, Port Clinton

9 p.m. - Get Down with DJ Sound; Frosty’s Bar, Put-in-Bay

9 p.m. - Brack Traxx live; Black Bear Saloon, Huron

9 p.m. - West Side Steve Simmons; The Keys, Put-in-Bay

9:30 p.m. - Mustang Sally live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay

9:30 p.m. -Radio Tokyo live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Port Clinton

10 p.m. - Calen Savidge live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Put-in-Bay

10 p.m. - Karaoke with Ray; The Office Bar, Norwalk

10 p.m. - The Alan Greene Band live; Bar 145, Norwalk

10 p.m. - Foam Party with DJ Wylly and J-Love; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk

11 p.m. - Spotlight Saturday; The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky

