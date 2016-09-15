Thursday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

9 a.m. - RVI Annual Rummage Sale; RVI, Oak Harbor

6 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

6 p.m. - Euchre Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

6 p.m. - Evening Guided Tour of the Gardens; Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, Elmore

6 p.m. - An Extraordinary California Wine Dinner; Chez Francois, Vermilion

6 p.m. - Succulents by the Book; Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, Elmore

6:30 p.m. - Third Thursday Music, Flowers and a Sunset; downtown, Vermilion

6:30 p.m. - Whet Your Palette; Paper Moon Vineyards, Vermilion

7 p.m. - James and the Giant Peach; McBride Auditorium, Huron

7 p.m. - Trivia League with DJ EV; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton

7 p.m. - Open Mic Night; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena

7 p.m. - Kaptain Kurt; Catawba Inn, Port Clinton

9 p.m. - Roger and Steve’s Engagement and Bachelorette Party; Crowbar, Sandusky

9 p.m. - Ladies Night with Mic-O; Sound Bar, Sandusky

9:30 p.m. - Mustang Sally live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay

10 p.m. - Trivia Night The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky

Have an event coming up? Send the information to events@sanduskyregister.com to have it included in our calendar!