BUNN ANNIVERSARY

The couple was married Nov. 24, 1956, at First English Lutheran Church in Gibsonburg, Ohio, by the Rev. Arnold Green.

They are the parents of Douglas (Cindy) Bunn of Marlehead, Scott (Connie) Bunn of Sandusky, and Brian (Veronica) Bunn of San Diego, Calif.

The couple has 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Dana retired after 43 1/2 years at Ford in Sandusky and likes fishing, golfing, and fixing-up things. Deanna retired from Fremont City Schools after 14 years as a teacher associate. She likes fishing and Red Hats.