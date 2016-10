The couple was married Oct. 15, 1966, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sandusky, by Monsignor Armitage.

They are the parents of Laura (Guy) Miller of Castalia, Teresa Yocom of Vickery and the late Ralph James Yocom Jr. and Stephen John Yocom.

The couple has seven grandchildren.

Jim retired from Whirlpool Corporation and continues to farm and Diane ia ahomemaker.