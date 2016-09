The couple was married Oct. 1, 1966, at St. Peters Church in Huron, Ohio.

They are the parents of Kathy Mingus and Rebecca (Jack) Smith, both of Sandusky.

The couple has four grandchildren.

Ron retired from U.S. Utilities in Perrysburg and is a U.S. Army veteran. Diane worked at Sandusky Lumber Co. and is a homemaker.