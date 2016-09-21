Farm-to-Table is Friday

Terra State and Vanguard culinary students, along with the soon-to-be-opened restaurant The Garrison, will prepare a diverse fall menu featuring products and produce from various local growers and organizations, which will be served from 5:30-9 p.m. at the corner of Croghan and Justice streets. David Lester will provide live music.

Tickets are $30 per person and are available at Downtown Fremont Inc., 315 Garrison St. Seating is limited, and RSVP and payment are required in advance. The Farm-to-Table dinner is a rain-or-shine event.

All proceeds benefit Downtown Fremont Inc., a nonprofit agency dedicated to preserving the historic district of downtown Fremont as well as stimulating and revitalizing the downtown district through economic development and retention.

For information and to view the full menu, visit downtownfremontohio.org. To reserve a ticket, call 419-332-8696.