Dept. of Agriculture: Vaccine can prevent West Nile in horses

Testing on samples taken from a 7-year-old Standardbred in Tuscarawas County confirmed the positive WNV diagnosis on Monday. The horse was euthanized after exhibiting significant clinical signs, including shaking, agitation and thrashing.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to horses via bites from infected mosquitos, and mortality from WNV can be as high as 30 percent to 40 percent in horses.

“This incident in Tuscarawas County should serve as an alert to all horse owners to vaccinate their animals against West Nile Virus,” state veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey said in a Department of Agriculture release.

In addition to vaccination, owners should reduce their horses’ chances of being bitten by mosquitos by removing stagnant water sources that can serve as breeding areas, keeping animals inside during the bugs’ feeding times early in the morning and evening, and by using mosquito repellents.