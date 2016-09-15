The inside scoop on Huron's new $100M factory

About two weeks ago, local officials publicly announced Mucci Farms, a Canadian-based, high-tech agricultural company plans to establish its first U.S. base in Huron.

The project, calling for a $100 million private investment, involves creating at least 200 jobs, paying an average worker about $18 an hour, on 95 acres of vacant farmland owned by BGSU Firelands. College representatives and state officials agreed in principle to sell the land, located at East Bogart and Rye Beach roads.

Mucci Farms representatives declined an interview to speak with the Register.

So, through past and new reporting, here are some answers to some lingering questions:

Q: Who is Mucci Farms?

A: Since the 1960s, Mucci (pronounced moo-chee) Farms has grown non-GMO produce — specializing in tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, eggplants and strawberries — inside factory-size greenhouses.

A sophisticated, high-wattage lighting system helps products, in about a year’s time, evolve from tiny seeds to fully grown crops dangling off 47-foot vines.

Mucci Farms, headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, directly north of Pelee Island, sells its hydroponic crops — a process incorporating mineral nutrient solutions in water and not soil — to wholesalers and major corporations, such as Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Wal-mart and others.

The whole locally grown concept has really taken off,” company CEO Bert Mucci said. “That is what the wholesalers and retailers want.”

Q: When could the factory in Huron debut?

A: Executives, in a best case scenario, expect to begin construction on two massive greenhouses later this year and ideally start growing crops from within them by late 2017.

Q: Why would Mucci Farms decide to locate in Huron?

A: Bert Mucci explained why Huron represents the perfect location for a U.S. base.

“It’s a unique opportunity for us because of (Huron’s) proximity to our markets and our headquarters,” Mucci said. “About 65 percent of our production right now is delivered across the border (from Canada to the U.S.). Because of that, being in the U.S. is really attractive to us.”

Q: Are there any other reasons Mucci is coming to Huron?

A: Mucci Farms came to the city because Huron Public Power could promise the company the least expensive electric rate for the greenhouses.

“Huron’s publicly managed utility company can provide Mucci with extremely affordable electric rates associated with a large volume of consumption associated with greenhouse-grow lights,” city manager Andy White said.

Q: Wait a minute: Isn’t this land technically in Huron Township? Why did Huron officials oversee negotiations? Why are they continuing to spearhead this process?

A: The boundaries separating Huron and Huron Township are a bit blurred and not as segregated as, say, a Sandusky and Perkins Township.

Technically, yes, BGSU Firelands reside in Huron Township — but all of Huron encompasses Huron Township.

Huron city manager Andy White provided an explanation:

Unfortunately, the city did not control enough property needed for the greenhouse operation to complete a development agreement.

In reviewing nearby properties for the potential to provide service from Huron Public Power, the 95-acre parcel across the street from the city’s corporate park (near BGSU Firelands) was initiated.

The city was in the lead because it manages the public electric utility and associated rate structure desired by Mucci. In order to pursue the development, the city then engaged Bowling Green State University, with Mucci Farms, on whether or not there was a potential to acquire this land. By mid-August the university and Mucci had agreed to terms to a purchase agreement, contingent upon the availability of Huron Public Power to the site.

Obviously, the most important component of the development is access to Huron Public Power, without which it will not move forward. Per state law, the city cannot sell the amount of electricity Mucci Farms requires outside the city’s limits. Therefore, in order to proceed the property must become part of the incorporated portion of Huron Township.

Just as the entire city is an incorporated portion of the township and that two-thirds of the township trustees reside in the city or the incorporated portion of the township. The city and township will continue discussion on a collaborative process this fall.

Q: If negotiations occurred for at least a year, why didn’t the public know about them?

A: White, leading negotiations with Mucci representatives since Day 1, feared divulging details in public prior to Thursday could spoil the deal.

He provided an explanation:

There were so many moving parts to this type of complicated and comprehensive economic development deal. Anytime you deal with a large transfer of real estate, especially involving property owned by the state, it needs to be kept confidential. Once it was determined that the sale was possible, earlier this summer, we could go forward on this.

Q: Who would benefit from this deal?

A: Several different entities stand to reap the windfalls of a $100 million investment.

For starters, Huron Schools would receive an injection of property tax money from new development.

The 200 initial jobs created would also lower employment levels and no doubt stimulate the local economy, according to area officials.

Plus retail giants purchasing Mucci-made produce would recognize Huron as a key location for their operations, a possible prelude to maybe even more development within the area.

