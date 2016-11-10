Teach your child to be authentic, empathetic

Authenticity is not an easy characteristic to learn. It is a value that many struggle to teach and most struggle to obtain.

As parents, we often focus on teaching our children respect and empathy. In actuality, it is more valuable to focus on authenticity. By teaching our children authenticity first, we are encouraging self-respect, by enabling a true positive sense of self. Children naturally grown and develop into their authentic self.

Let’s start with the simple stuff. On a regular basis, tell your children they are special, that you are glad they were born and they are yours to love. Let your child know that you approve of them, that you love them — all of them from the loudness, the shyness, stubbornness, everything that makes your child an individual. It is important to let your children know that they are important, they belong here and most importantly they are enough.

Teaching your child to be authentic can be confusing if you are not modeling the behavior. For example, telling your children that they are enough is absolutely pointless if you turn around and correct who they are. A classic example that most parents can relate to — you ask your child to play quietly, the child becomes loud, and continues to get louder. Immediately the response is “What are you doing? Why aren’t you listening? I wish you would just listen to me.”

Translation there is something wrong with you, you are not good enough. The problem with the statement is that it focuses on the child, not on his behavior. If this is a common response in the household, the child may more than likely develop a belief that “I am not good enough, I am missing something.”

So, what’s the options? Focus on the child’s behavior not on the child. In regards to the previous example respond to your child with “I have asked you to quiet down please. Continue playing and having fun, I really like it when you listen and make good choices, thank you. “

When teaching your child how to become authentic, it starts with you, starts with your own awareness and beliefs and what you enable in your child. It is important to have your own level of self-awareness and recognize if you are teaching your child acceptance or non-acceptance. Are you a critical parent or an accepting parent? It is important to always separate the child from the behavior. Your child made a bad choice, your child is not a bad person. Two different statements, with drastic long-term effects on a child’s development.

Our own acceptance is vital, increased awareness of our own emotional maturity, modeling self-acceptance through our actions, self-care and self-approval. Focus more on acceptance and less on perfection. Comparing yourself to others, wanting to be better, skinnier or different is only teaching your children that you do not accept who you presently are.

In regards to integrity, it is more than being honest. It’s about doing what is right for the right reasons. It’s not about getting attention, rewards or recognition for what you do, just about doing the right thing. Teaching integrity to children is an abstract idea. Asking them to know what is right is difficult, especially since most parenting is reactive.

Most parenting moments are in response to your child’s behavior, not preventing negative behaviors. When teaching integrity, it is important to focus on empathy. Children do not have the developmental ability to independently distinguish between right or wrong prior to 5 years of age. The exercises I am going to recommend are most effective for children 5-12 years of age.

For starters, ask your children questions regarding scenarios that force your children to think about their own choices. This is not a time to judge or prompt your child. It is a time to encourage and listen. You want your child to answer with honesty not assumptions. This will allow you as a parent to explore your child’s thoughts regarding right and wrong. Emphasizing to your children their choices is not about others opinions, it is about what they believe is right or wrong. Turn it into a game.

What would you do if…

· You saw a kid on the bus being bullied?

· Your dad dropped $10 from his pocket when you were heading out to the store with a friend?

· You saw your best friend steal from the teacher’s desk?

· You see a classmate take another kids toy?

Encourage your child to ask themselves questions. For the younger kiddos, ask them the questions such as:

· How does my choice affect others?

· What would I want someone to do if it was me?

· Am I thinking of myself or someone else?

This will assist your child in learning empathy. The goal is for your child to learn to empathize with others and to identify with the individual who has been hurt. This will also help children learn how their choices affect others.

If your children view themselves as a kind, empathetic person and they are truly their authentic self, your children will have the ability to focus more on what is right and less on popularity. They will respond less to situational stressors and respond more to ethical choices. Remind your child that self-esteem for doing what others view as cool or right is only temporary. It is how the child views themselves that affects self-worth and long-term self-esteem.

Rachel Velishek is a licensed professional clinical counselor with Fisher-Titus Behavioral Health, Fisher-Titus Medical Park 2, Suite C, 282 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Her office can be reached at 419-668-0311.