Parents turn to resources recommended by the National Bullying Prevention Center

Websites

Allaboutbulliesbigandsmall.com: This website is a collection of music about bullying. It has helped children everywhere. It won the Parents Choice Gold Award for music, the NAPPA Gold Award and was cited into the historical logs of the U.S Congress for its achievement. The volunteer artist who created the album understand the emotions connected to bullying. I recommend spending time with your child and listening to his or her helpful hints and reflections on this powerful collection

https://www.ibm.com/ibm/responsibility/initiatives/activitykits/ IBM- Activity Kits for Volunteers: This activity kit will provide everything that a person will need including step-by-step instructions and supporting materials such as presentations to conduct a volunteer activity at school or a community organization.

Specific Topics include; Internet Safety Coaching, Cyber-Bullying, Controlling your online identity

Books

“Just like You” or website is justlikeyoufoundation.org: This story is a tale of two friends with different abilities. It is geared toward younger children in response to the bullying epidemic. The book instills the values of acceptance and kindness.

“We’re All different but we’re all kitty cats” by Peter Goodman: A book for youth, this is the first in a series that brings adults and children together to discuss important social issues. The book includes discussion prompts and fun facts for parents and teachers to engage the child in discussion.

“Wonder” by R.J Palacio: You can’t blend in when you were born to stand out. This is a recommended book for tweens or adolescents. The book has been called a “meditation of kindness.”

Effective bullying prevention efforts involve students, parents, teachers and community members.

· Involving community members such as law enforcement officials, faith organizations, community action groups, and others allows school officials and parents to address the bigger issues of disrespect, bias and violence that can contribute to bullying issues in schools.

· A community-wide effort shows students that adults care what happens to them and that they are not alone.

· According to the Center for Disease Control , promising elements of bullying prevention programs include:

· Improved student supervision

· Using school rules and behavior management methods throughout the school to address bullying

· Implementing and enforcing a whole-school bullying prevention policy

· Encouraging cooperation between school staff, parents, and other professionals

Bullying directly affects students’ ability to learn.

· According to the Center for Disease Control, students who are bullied are more likely to experience low self-esteem and isolation, perform poorly in school, have few friends in school, have a negative view of school, experience physical symptoms (such as headaches, stomachaches, or problems sleeping), and to experience mental health issues (such as depression, suicidal thoughts, and anxiety.) (Center for Disease Control, Bullying Surveillance Among Youths, 2014).

· Bullying affects witnesses as well as targets. Witnesses are more likely to use tobacco, alcohol, or other drugs; have increased mental health problems; and miss or skip school. (StopBullying.gov)