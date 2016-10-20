How can children help someone who is being bullied?

It is a response when you try so hard to protect your child and show your child love. It is very important to acknowledge your own emotions prior to helping your child. Difficult as it might seem, it is necessary.

Talk with your child. It will be important to listen to what your child has to say without judgment and provide your child with a safe and supportive space to explore feelings.

Children are different than adults. They may not have the ability to verbalize their feelings or the emotional intelligence to recognize emotions. Do not prompt your child with feeling words. Allow them the time to explore the effect of bullying. They may feel insecure, frightened, vulnerable, angry, sad or even hurt.

Ask your children questions only once they are done telling their story. Learn about the duration and individuals involved. Find out what your child, peers or even school has done in response. Encourage your child time to talk, think and feel. Let him or her know that they are not alone.

It is important that your children know the following:

1. It is NOT their fault. They are not to blame.

2. They are NOT alone. You are here to help.

3. It is the adults’ responsibility to make the bullying stop.

4. Bullying is never OK and they have the right to be safe.

5. No one deserves to be bullied.

6. They deserve to be treated with respect.

7. They have the right to feel safe at school.

What can your child do if they witness bullying behavior? They can speak up and know that it is OK to stand up against bullying.

It is important for children to know that it is OK to speak up when something is wrong, that they can make a difference. If one child is willing, it is possible that more will follow.

There are lots of things that a child can do to help. They can try reaching out as a friend to someone who has been bullied or stand up for someone by defending them to the bully. It is important to do what feels safe and okay.

Know that it is OK to speak up. Sometimes kids do not even realize that their words or actions are hurting someone else. Speaking up against bullying behaviors helps everyone involved.

It is also beneficial to not join in. Very often a bully enjoys the attention. They feed off the attention from others. If you ignore the bullying, it may model to the bully that it is not cool. The behavior itself is not something to be encouraged.

Try and help the victim of bullying escape the situation. It is very easy for someone to be bullied when they have no one helping them. Be a friend. Walk with the person to class, interact on the playground, and let them sit with you on the school bus. Let the individual know they’re not alone and that you will try to help them.

Tell an adult. The grownups in your life really do care, they want to listen and help. The adults are the ones to enforce the rules. Telling on a behavior that is wrong is different than tattling. Do not let someone convince you otherwise.

Above all remember that you can make a change. Even a small act can make a difference.

Rachel Velishek is a licensed professional clinical counselor with Fisher-Titus Behavioral Health, Fisher-Titus Medical Park 2, Suite C, 282 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Her office can be reached at 419-668-0311.