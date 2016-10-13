Help your child recognize what is considered bullying

Many individuals believe that bullying is an easy behavior to define. Generally, the first thought is physically intimidating another person. A boy beating up a smaller classmate. Yes, that is considered bullying, but it is much more complex than that. All bullying is damaging, but some of the most harmful bullying can occur quietly, covertly either through gossip amongst peers or social media, and the result may be significant emotional damage.

On March 30, 2007, a law went into effect regarding school bullying in the state of Ohio. The law was amended Nov. 4, 2012. This law applies to every public school district in Ohio. It does not apply to private schools. Under the law, all public schools must prohibit bullying. The law defines bullying as “harassment, intimidation, or bullying” as any intentional written, verbal, electronic, or physical act that a student has exhibited toward another student MORE than once and the behavior both:

· Causes mental or physical harm and is sufficiently severe, persistent, or pervasive that it creates an intimidating, threatening or abusive educational environment for the other student.

So, what this law is really saying is that bullying includes both physically beating up or attacking a child, or verbally abusing a child with threats, taunts, etc. A child does not have to be physically harmed to be a victim to bullying.

So from the standpoint of a mental health professional, I think it is good to educate your child on what is considered bullying behavior. Educate yourself as a caregiver as well. Very often I hear stories of a parent, or child reacting to a name calling. Being called a name, one time is NOT bullying. Is it mean? Absolutely, but does not meet the definition of bullying behavior.

I think it is important to also know what intent is. When a behavior is intent it is done willfully, knowingly, and with deliberation to hurt or harm another. The final part of the law addresses the more than once. If a student displays negative behavior toward a peer one time, is asked to stop, and does stop that is not bullying. If a student displays negative behavior toward a peer, is asked to stop, continues to display the negative behavior, yes, that is bullying.

When a child is expressing concern for suspected bullying behavior use the following checklist

· Does your child feel hurt, either emotionally or physically, by the other child’s behavior?

· Has your child been the target of the negative behavior more than once?

· Does your child want the behavior to stop?

· Is your child unable to make the behavior stop on their own?

If the response to one or more of these questions is a “yes,” the more likely it is that your child is being bullied.

Now that bullying itself is defined, it will be helpful to gain more of an understanding regarding the types of bullying.

· Verbal bullying is the most common type of bullying and is the easiest to inflict on others. This type of bullying is quick, direct and children learn very early how to bully another verbally. As children age, they mature. A child will gain a deeper understanding of how words are used to harm others. Verbal bullying peaks in middle school and begins to decrease as children become more socially conscious and accepting of differences. Examples of verbal bullying include teasing, name calling, making threats against the target, intimidating, demeaning jokes about another’s differences, spreading rumors, gossiping, and spreading false, negative information about another.

· Emotional Bullying is often a type of bullying done in groups. It is often the most difficult to define because children often feel as if they did something to deserve the mistreatment. It is very difficult to recognize this particular type of bullying, and is easier for an outsider to observe. Examples of this will include exclusion, social manipulation, telling or demanding who another person can or cannot be friends with, humiliation, spreading rumors.

· Physical bullying is often the easiest type to recognize. It is the most visible type of bullying. It is important to note that physical bullying also includes “pretending” to physically harm another person, or displaying a perceived threat of harm. Physical bullying may actually start in children as young as 4 or 5. However, it cannot be defined as so until the child recognizes that his or her actions are causing another person pain. Examples of physical bullying include hitting, kicking, pushing, and damaging property, taking property, and forced or unwelcomed contact.

· Cyber bullying, which in my opinion is one of the more common types of bullying in our area, has become the new “bathroom wall” with the exception that it cannot be erased or painted over. It is a type of bullying where children post mean and inappropriate comments about another. This is when Internet, phones, or other devices are used to send or post text or images intended to hurt or embarrass another individual. Examples include sending harassing, embarrassing, or other unwelcomed text or emails, threats, sexual harassment, hate speech, ridiculing someone publicly in online forums, posting lies, rumors or gossip about the target and encouraging others to share the same information.

· Sexual Bullying is always an interesting discussion for parents to have with their children. It may be uncomfortable to discuss, but it is necessary to talk about. Children need to know and understand what acceptable boundaries and appropriate behavior is in social relationships. It is important to know social rules and norms for dating and flirting so that the child can be respectful toward peers and recognize if someone is not respecting them. Examples of sexual bullying include sexually charged comments, inappropriate or lewd glances, inappropriate physical contact, and targeted sexual jokes.

Next week I will provide information on what a caregiver can do and what a child can do to address the bullying behavior.

Rachel Velishek is a licensed professional clinical counselor with Fisher-Titus Behavioral Health, Fisher-Titus Medical Park 2, Suite C, 282 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Her office can be reached at 419-668-0311.