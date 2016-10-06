Behaviors that should not ignored in children

First, I recommend if you have questions regarding your child’s behavior seek professional help from a licensed mental health professional.

So often if a child complains of an earache or ongoing sore throat, parents immediately contact the doctor to get the child treated, have them receive help and proper care. Why is mental health so different? Why as parents are we less likely to seek mental health care for our children?

Here are red-flag behaviors that should not be ignored:

· They no longer play with any close friends and do not enjoy their fun activities or appear to be isolating self

· They are up late into the night with worries and don’t want to be alone, needing more reassurance or are clingier than usual, have more frequent and unexplained physical complaints

· They pinch, scratch, cut, burn, punch themselves or bang their head

· They run out of the house when they are upset or agitated or make threats of running away

· They aren’t sleeping at night and seem to need less sleep or decreased need for sleep

· They are showing changes in eating habits, aren’t eating anymore and eating too much or sensitive about eating habits

· They appear more withdrawn and cry easily and are sensitive to rejection or failure, inattention to appearance

· They make comments like “Why was I even born?” or “I wish I was dead” or have tendency to portray the world as sad.

· They have unusually aggressive or violent behaviors, prolonged outburst, more frequent low frustration tolerance or hostility

· They threaten to kill themselves or others. They threaten to blow up school and threaten to harm others.

The more red-flag behaviors your child displays, the stronger I recommend seeking professional mental health treatment for the child. Pay attention to the duration of symptoms and onset of symptoms. Do not hesitate to ask your child about their feelings or discuss your observations.

Rachel Velishek is a licensed professional clinical counselor with Fisher-Titus Behavioral Health, Fisher-Titus Medical Park 2, Suite C, 282 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Her office can be reached at 419-668-0311.